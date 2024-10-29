LIRR expands restroom surveying into all bathrooms on the railroad’s rolling stock 

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is expanding its LIRR Restroom survey from station bathrooms to all bathrooms on the railroad’s rolling stock. By the end of 2024, posters with a QR code will be adhered to the walls inside of the bathrooms on every LIRR train where they can be easily seen. Once the code is scanned it sends the customer to a quick and easy survey where they can relay information about the condition of the bathroom in real time.

“LIRR customers have been thrilled with the program since it started in July submitting more than 230 surveys alerting us to stations that needed some cleaning or that had run out of supplies,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “The reports help our stations personnel react quickly which enhances the customer’s experience.”

With the data that the railroad has already collected LIRR personnel are refining the survey choices to give customers an even more in-depth reporting tool.

A section for additional comments where customers can add a photo of the specific issue they see follows. Once they submit their survey, a system alert is generated and sent to the cleaning team for that location and a team member will respond.

If the customer who reported an issue provides their email address, they will receive an email indicating their survey has been received and will be acted on as soon as possible.

Once the cleaning team completes the cleanup there is a link for them to click so LIRR can close the open ticket.

LIRR staff will continue to collect and analyze data from received surveys to help identify efficiencies within the cleaning operation and will adjust cleaning schedules and manpower needs for maximum bathroom coverage.