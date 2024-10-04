Amtrak awards construction contract to PCL Construction Services to upgrade King Street Yard

Amtrak has awarded a construction contract to PCL Construction Services, Inc. to upgrade the King Street Yard in Seattle. The contract will advance Amtrak’s New Era of Rail and support passenger rail growth.

The upgraded King Street Yard will enable modern, more efficient maintenance practices and support the introduction of new, Airo trains set to enter service in 2026 for the Amtrak Cascades route, along with maintenance for trains on the long-distance routes that operate out of the yard.

When the project is completed, the rail yard will feature a new two-bay maintenance and inspection facility and a new service and cleaning bay to provide the foundations for a maintenance yard.

“We look forward to breaking ground soon on this important project that will modernize maintenance and upgrade the overall customer experience. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration, Sens. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7), Rick Larsen (D-WA-2) and the rest of the Washington congressional delegation who supported passage of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) and continued investments in passenger rail,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Capital Delivery Laura Mason.

PCL Construction Services, Inc. will lead design and construction, managed by the facilities team within Amtrak’s Capital Delivery department. The new maintenance facility and rail yard improvements will support the existing fleet and prepare for future trains.

Additional improvements include relocating existing facilities, upgrading utilities and adding space to store train maintenance materials. Regular service will be maintained throughout the duration of the project, with completion expected in 2027. The work will be completed within the rail yard’s existing footprint, south of the Stadium District in Seattle.

In alignment with Amtrak’s Net-Zero Strategy, the new facility will operate without the use of fossil fuels for heating, allowing Amtrak to take advantage of the region’s available renewable electricity. Amtrak’s Net-Zero Strategy targets sourcing 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Biden-Harris Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic funding, we’re finally addressing long-standing rail needs, advancing major projects and upgrading vital infrastructure across the country, including Amtrak stations and facilities like the King Street Coach Yard. The new Seattle facility and rail yard will benefit riders on several Amtrak routes, including Amtrak’s Cascades route, and upgrades will ensure it is positioned for future growth. I’m grateful to the members of Congress and state of Washington who have supported this project and the infrastructure law. FRA looks forward to our continued work with federal and state leaders, Amtrak and others to modernize and expand America’s passenger rail network,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose.

Amtrak’s King Street Coach Yard is located approximately one mile south of King Street Station and experiences more than 200 daily train movements. At the Seattle Rail Yard, Amtrak employees maintain, service and clean the locomotives and passenger railcars that operate on:

Amtrak Cascades – daily Pacific Northwest trips between British Columbia, Washington and Oregon

Coast Starlight – daily connections between Los Angeles and Seattle

Empire Builder – daily connections between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest

Amtrak also maintains Sounder commuter trains at the rail yard. The Sound Transit service operates between Everett, Seattle and Lakewood, with additional stops in between.

The overall project investment is nearly $300 million, funded by the IIJA. This is the second contract Amtrak awarded in 2024 to advance major rail yard upgrades around the country, following the Philadelphia Penn Coach Yard award.

Similar upgrades in Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., are in the procurement process, with contract awards expected soon. Amtrak notes several layover facilities outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) will also be built or renovated. Those facilities are located along existing routes where trains are cleaned, serviced or stored, such as Eugene and Portland, Ore.

Amtrak Airo manufacturing has ramped up, new Acela testing is underway in the northeast and procurement has formally begun to replace the current long-distance fleet.

The projects are part of Amtrak’s largest-ever annual capital program, which is modernizing trains, enhancing stations and upgrading critical infrastructure like century-old tunnels and bridges.