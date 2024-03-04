Amtrak awards contract to Herzog Contracting Corporation to design and construct new Heavy Maintenance Facility at Penn Coach Yard

Herzog Contracting Corporation has been awarded a construction contract by Amtrak to design and construct a new Heavy Maintenance Facility at Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard in Philadelphia, Pa.

The maintenance facility at Penn Coach Yard is the first of six major maintenance facilities around the country. The new facility will service many of Amtrak’s Acela and northeast regional trains that operate up and down the Northeast Corridor (NEC).

“We look forward to breaking ground in 2024 on this critical infrastructure investment along the NEC, America’s busiest passenger corridor," said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Capital Delivery Laura Mason. "This new facility will speed up train maintenance and reduce turnaround times, providing Amtrak customers with more reliable and frequent service.”

As a part of Amtrak's maintenance facility construction project:

Six rail yards (five in the Northeast and one in the Pacific Northwest) will be upgraded with new facilities to support maintenance activities, routine inspections, equipment repairs and minor service and cleaning needs

Several layover facilities outside the NEC will be built or renovated and will be located along existing routes where trains are cleaned, serviced or stored

The projects will be funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in nearly every aspect of passenger rail, including advancing projects of national significance, improving accessibility at stations, funding workforce development and upgrading facilities like Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard in Philadelphia," said Federal Raidroad Administration Amit Bose. "The Federal Railroad Administration looks forward to working with Amtrak and others to deliver these benefits and ensure Americans have access to the safe, modern and convenient passenger rail service they deserve.”

Amtrak is working to improve train travel with new trains slated to replace a majority of the existing fleet. New Acela testing is underway, Amtrak Airo manufacturing is ramping up and procurement has formally begun to replace the current long distance fleet.

During the next year, additional contract awards are expected for similar facility upgrades in Seattle, Wash., Washington, D.C., New York City, N.Y., and Boston, Mass.

The projects are part of Amtrak’s plan to invest roughly $5.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2024 through the company’s largest-ever annual capital program, which will modernize trains, enhance stations and upgrade critical infrastructure like century-old tunnels and bridges.