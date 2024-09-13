Denver RTD to begin maintenance work on Kalamath Street crossing.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) will begin maintenance work Sept. 16 on the at-grade light-rail crossing on Kalamath Street. The work is anticipated to last six days and will result in a temporary street closure and traffic detour.

The maintenance work will help to capitalize on a window of time that is now available to the agency after completing its Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project three weeks ahead of schedule. During the six-day street closure, construction crews will stabilize the rail base and make repairs to asphalt along the alignment. The maintenance work is being timed to conclude prior to Denver RTD’s September service changes, which will be implemented on Sept. 29. At that time, light-rail service will resume in the Downtown Loop and D and H line trains will no longer detour to Denver Union Station.

The agency notes completing the maintenance during a time when trains are not traveling through the Kalamath Street crossing also alleviates the need for service disruptions to customers. A complete reconstruction of this at-grade crossing is planned for 2025, as outlined in the subsequent phases of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.