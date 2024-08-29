PRT to resume Red Line services Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) will be resuming its regular Red Line service schedule on Sept. 1 after 2.5 months of construction. Before opening, the agency will be running several test trips between Dormont Junction and South Hills Junction through Aug. 31.

“I want to thank our riders for their patience during this project,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “I also want to thank Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 85 for working with us to ensure riders had several alternate options during this closure.”

The Red Line has been closed since June 16 for several safety-critical maintenance projects. Contractors replaced several thousand feet of light-rail track and reconstructed four grade crossings. While the Red Line was shut down, crews also tackled some non-safety-critical projects to decrease the potential of future closures.

The work is among several light-rail infrastructure investments PRT has planned during the next few years, totaling more than $150 million. In January 2025, PRT will complete the restoration of the concrete rail foundations inside the subway tunnels under the Central Business District and in February 2025, crews are scheduled to start replacing the tracks inside the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel. Replacing the tracks inside the Mt. Lebanon Transit Tunnel and rehabilitating the Panhandle Bridge are also projects in the pipeline.