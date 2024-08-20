MBTA removes eight safety speed restrictions on Green Line B Branch

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) completed track work on the Green Line B Branch while service was suspended between Boston College and Babcock Street Aug. 2 through Aug 11. As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift eight speed restrictions, with the entirety of the B Branch now restriction-free.
“The critical infrastructure work our contractors and MBTA crews accomplished, including intersection enhancements and accessibility upgrades, allows us to make meaningful travel improvements for Green Line riders and countless members of the public who traverse Comm. Ave. in these areas,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Giving riders a quicker, smoother trip is a result of careful and thoughtful planning and coordination by many MBTA teams and contractor crews. I thank them for their dedicated work and the city of Boston whose support was instrumental as we managed local vehicular traffic adjacent and through the work zone. I’m proud that, as a result of this work, the B Branch is now completely restriction-free as we reverse years of underinvestment and deliver the safe, reliable and more frequent trip that our riders deserve.”
This service change was in place to support critical track and crosstie replacement work as part of the Track Improvement Program work, which included the removal of old asphalt, ballast, crossties and rail, the installation of new track, repaving and new paint in the area. Crews also performed accessibility upgrades and installed safety improvements at some intersections that included crosshatching pavement markings to encourage motor vehicles to not idle on the Green Line track. Workers also maximized the outage by performing station amenity upgrades, including power washing and more.
With unencumbered access to Green Line stations, crews accomplished the following work:
- Replaced more than 4,200 feet of restraining rail
- Resurfaced and tamped more than 5,400 feet of track
- Accomplished greater than 4,100 feet of full depth track reconstruction, including the replacement of rail, crossties and ballast
- Replaced 250 restraining rail bolts
- Performed more than 40 thermite welds
- Replaced 60 plates, 50 crossties and running rail within the Boston College yard
- Installed nearly 800 tons of pavement at the Griggs Street pedestrian crossing and platforms, the Allston Street intersection, curb ramps and platforms and the Warren Street grade crossing, curb ramps and platforms
- Installed two cast-in-place concrete duct banks to support the MBTA Integrated Transit Programs Duct Bank project
- Reconstructed the curb ramps at Sutherland Road and Chiswick Road to improve accessibility, including relocating critical drainage areas
- Replaced more than 13,000 feet of Green Line B Branch overhead wire throughout the service suspension area
- Replaced four sets of power crossarms, which are pole-mounted structures that support the Green Line’s overhead wires
A variety of other work also took place along the Green Line to further enhance the rider experience, including:
- Security enhancements within the Boston College yard
- Tree trimming and vegetation removal
- Power washing stations and cleaning platform areas throughout the service suspension area
- Pressure washing buildings within the Boston College yard
- Fencing improvements
- Inspections
- Painting
- Signage replacement
- Platform repairs