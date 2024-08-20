MBTA removes eight safety speed restrictions on Green Line B Branch

“The critical infrastructure work our contractors and MBTA crews accomplished, including intersection enhancements and accessibility upgrades, allows us to make meaningful travel improvements for Green Line riders and countless members of the public who traverse Comm. Ave. in these areas,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Giving riders a quicker, smoother trip is a result of careful and thoughtful planning and coordination by many MBTA teams and contractor crews. I thank them for their dedicated work and the city of Boston whose support was instrumental as we managed local vehicular traffic adjacent and through the work zone. I’m proud that, as a result of this work, the B Branch is now completely restriction-free as we reverse years of underinvestment and deliver the safe, reliable and more frequent trip that our riders deserve.”