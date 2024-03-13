MBTA removes 11 safety speed restrictions on Green Line

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work on the Green Line, which removed 11 safety-related speed restrictions. Crews accomplished the critical work due to unencumbered access to track areas while Green Line service was suspended on the B branch between Copley and Babcock Street, on the C branch between Copley and Cleveland Circle and on the D branch between Copley and Brookline Hills from Feb. 20 to March 8.

Located near Ayr Road and Beacon Street in Brookline, Mass., one-speed restriction removed during the suspension on the C branch was the oldest in the system at more than 900 days old. MBTA says removing the restriction means service on the C branch will not be suspended in the fall as previously planned.

Additionally, MBTA notes a thorough inspection confirms no relation exists between the Green Line work and the derailment that occurred on March 9 near Kenmore Station. Prior to reopening the Green Line at 5 a.m. on March 11 following the latest construction work, rigorous testing was conducted, including running multiple test trains. More than 70 Green Line trolleys had safely traveled through Kenmore Station prior to the incident. The post-derailment inspection corroborated the results from the post-diversion testing, confirming the switches were functioning without any defects, that all track and switch replacement work was successfully accomplished and the replaced track and switches are performing well. The investigation into the cause of the derailment is now isolated to the incident car itself.

“The incredible amount of work that we accomplished, from tracks to signals to station work, during this 18-day shutdown is a testament to the dedicated workforce committed towards making meaningful improvements,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We took full advantage of this outage and by closely coordinating internally and externally, we maximized the diversion opportunity, getting critical work done. It’s important for all to know that following Saturday’s derailment, we have determined the track work was completed properly. This was verified prior to reopening the Green Line and recertified post incident. I’m proud of the work done to date to reverse years of disinvestment but mindful of the work still ahead. The public deserves a safe and reliable system and we thank them for their patience and support as we continue tackling the challenges ahead to rebuild and restore our infrastructure.”