TransLink to conduct five months of overnight testing to bring new operations control center online

TransLink is set to conduct its largest SkyTrain technological upgrade in its history, with five months of overnight testing to carry out the upgrade beginning Oct. 3.

TransLink notes that all types of cars will undergo overnight testing on sections of the Expo and Millennium lines. Testing will take place outside regular service hours, with no customers aboard and no disruptions or reductions to regular SkyTrain service.

The agency says this testing is a critical step toward the opening of TransLink’s new operations control center in 2027, which will support major network expansions, including the Broadway Subway Extension next year and the Surrey Langley Extension in 2029.

When and where will overnight SkyTrain testing take place?

Test trains will operate in different sections of the Expo and Millennium lines over approximately five months, during the following overnight hours:

Saturdays from 1:45 a.m. to 5:45 a.m.

Sundays from 1:45 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

Mondays from 12:45 a.m. to 4:45 a.m.

How will overnight testing support SkyTrain’s future expansion?

The testing is set to prepare TransLink's new 40,000-square-foot operations control center to manage SkyTrain service as the network expands. During testing, the new center will gradually take control of trains and test a range of operations, including regular daily service, routine maintenance and emergency response.

Once fully operational in 2027, the facility aims to enhance the reliability, resilience and capacity of the rapid transit networks. It is set to enable future growth to help keep more SkyTrain riders moving safely and efficiently across the region for decades to come.

This marks the first expansion of SkyTrain’s operations control space since 1985, despite the network growing to approximately four times its original size.