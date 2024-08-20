British Columbia awards all three contracts for Surrey Langley SkyTrain project

The government of British Columbia has awarded three contracts for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project.

The project, which is expected to begin construction in 2024, is a nearly 10-mile extension of the SkyTrain Expo Line that will be the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. The project will operate along an elevated guideway and include eight stations and three transit exchanges.

Once complete, residents in the region will be able to travel between Langley City and Surrey Center in approximately 22 minutes and between Langley and downtown Vancouver, B.C., in just more than an hour.

“The populations of Surrey, Langley and other communities across Metro Vancouver are growing quickly and we are committed to building infrastructure to meet these needs,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming “This project will transform how people get around, helping create a more affordable, livable and greener future for people in the region.”

The three teams selected to deliver the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project are:

SkyLink Guideway Partners (SLGP), who will design, build and finance the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements. SLGP is comprised of:

Dragados Canada Inc.

Ledcor Investments Inc.

Ledcor Mining Ltd.

2. South Fraser Station Partners (SFSP), which will build the eight new stations. SFSP is comprised of:

Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

Pomerleau BC Inc.

3. Transit Integrators BC (TIBC), which will design and build the systems and trackwork. TIBC is comprised of:

AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc.

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc.

Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd.

The project’s business case, which was approved in 2022 prior to significant market and industry changes, determined the extension could be built in one stage by late 2028, two years quicker than if it was built in two stages. Following extensive planning work and impacts of the current market climate, the anticipated in-service date is late 2029.

The cost of the project, now C$6 billion (US$4.4 billion), has been updated in response to market conditions, including rising inflation costs and key commodity escalation, supply-chain pressures and labor-market challenges, which has resulted in higher price proposals from contractors.

Early works have been ongoing for many months along the new SkyTrain alignment, including BC Hydro work to relocate power lines, as well as pre-construction site surveys, utilities location, geotechnical investigations and design work.