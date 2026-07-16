Sound Transit partners with Network Rail Consulting to support asset management enhancement across Link light-rail network
Sound Transit has awarded a $26 million, three-year asset management support services contract to Network Rail Consulting, Inc. (NRC) to support the enhancement of asset management and maintenance practices across its Link light-rail network.
The scope of services covers multiple engineering disciplines, including:
- Track and signaling systems.
- Traction power distribution and overhead catenary systems.
- Supervisory control and data acquisition.
- Light-rail vehicles.
- Telecommunications and data networks.
- Station building systems, including fire detection, suppression and emergency ventilation.
“We are proud to partner with Sound Transit as it continues to expand its Link light-rail network," said NRC CEO Nigel Ash. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering a more reliable and sustainable transit system. Through close collaboration, we will help strengthen asset performance and improve passenger experience while supporting the network’s long-term success.”
Through this partnership, NRC will support Sound Transit in:
- Developing and implementing asset management and maintenance strategies and documentation.
- Supporting the development and integration of the Enterprise Asset Management system.
- Developing and delivering training programs to embed new processes and systems.
- Establishing competence management frameworks for safety-critical activities.
- Enhancing reliability management to reduce service disruptions and improve passenger experience.
- Developing quality assurance and verification processes to strengthen operational performance.