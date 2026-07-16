Sound Transit partners with Network Rail Consulting to support asset management enhancement across Link light-rail network

Sound Transit has awarded a $26 million, three-year asset management support services contract to Network Rail Consulting, Inc. (NRC) to support the enhancement of asset management and maintenance practices across its Link light-rail network.

The scope of services covers multiple engineering disciplines, including:

Track and signaling systems.

Traction power distribution and overhead catenary systems.

Supervisory control and data acquisition.

Light-rail vehicles.

Telecommunications and data networks.

Station building systems, including fire detection, suppression and emergency ventilation.

“We are proud to partner with Sound Transit as it continues to expand its Link light-rail network," said NRC CEO Nigel Ash. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering a more reliable and sustainable transit system. Through close collaboration, we will help strengthen asset performance and improve passenger experience while supporting the network’s long-term success.”

Through this partnership, NRC will support Sound Transit in: