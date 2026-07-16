Sound Transit partners with Network Rail Consulting to support asset management enhancement across Link light-rail network

The scope of services include track and signaling systems, traction power distribution and overhead catenary systems, supervisory control and data acquisition and light-rail vehicles.
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July 16, 2026
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A Sound Transit Link light-rail car numbered 212A displays 'SeaTac Airport' on its destination board as it sits at the SeaTac/Airport station platform at dusk, featuring the agency's blue, white, and teal livery with LED headlights illuminated.

A Sound Transit Link light-rail train bound for SeaTac Airport waits at the SeaTac/Airport station, connecting travelers between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and the broader regional rail network.

Sound Transit has awarded a $26 million, three-year asset management support services contract to Network Rail Consulting, Inc. (NRC) to support the enhancement of asset management and maintenance practices across its Link light-rail network. 

The scope of services covers multiple engineering disciplines, including:

  • Track and signaling systems.
  • Traction power distribution and overhead catenary systems.
  • Supervisory control and data acquisition.
  • Light-rail vehicles.
  • Telecommunications and data networks.  
  • Station building systems, including fire detection, suppression and emergency ventilation.  

“We are proud to partner with Sound Transit as it continues to expand its Link light-rail network," said NRC CEO Nigel Ash. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering a more reliable and sustainable transit system. Through close collaboration, we will help strengthen asset performance and improve passenger experience while supporting the network’s long-term success.”

Through this partnership, NRC will support Sound Transit in:

  • Developing and implementing asset management and maintenance strategies and documentation.
  • Supporting the development and integration of the Enterprise Asset Management system.
  • Developing and delivering training programs to embed new processes and systems.
  • Establishing competence management frameworks for safety-critical activities.
  • Enhancing reliability management to reduce service disruptions and improve passenger experience.
  • Developing quality assurance and verification processes to strengthen operational performance. 

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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