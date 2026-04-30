PANYNJ to begin major service, operational enhancements to PATH rail system in May

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) will begin major service and operational enhancements to the PATH rail system in May that will expand train service, broaden fare payment options and deliver improvements to riders throughout the 118-year-old system.

The improvements follow the completion of PATH Forward, PANYNJ’s $430 million program to comprehensively modernize PATH infrastructure—including nearly three miles of new track, replacement of outdated switching equipment, upgraded station facilities and improvements to PATH rail cars.

“The return of seven-day service on all four PATH lines for the first time in nearly a quarter-century is a major milestone for our riders and our region,” said PANYNJ Board Chair Kevin O’Toole. “These significant improvements were only made possible thanks to our riders' patience and support during the PATH Forward program. That focused and sustained investment, in infrastructure and in our riders, is what makes milestones like this possible.”

According to the PANYNJ, the system and schedule improvements arrive, as PATH implements a fare increase that will help bear the cost of rebuilding an aging rail system, providing much-improved service and stations and offering customers a faster, safer and more reliable ride. Starting May 4, the single ride fare will increase to $3.25 per ride, a $0.25 increase previously authorized by the PANYNJ Board of Commissioners in December 2025.

“The resumption of direct weekend service in and out of Hoboken, and the end of the Hoboken detour for Jersey City riders, not only saves time for everyone but also marks a larger turning point for PATH as we position the 118-year-old system for an even more reliable and robust future,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. “We made a promise to our riders when PATH Forward began, and today we're delivering on it with the service enhancements, reliability and flexibility our riders have been waiting for.”

Weekend service enhancements

PANYNJ notes the service changes mark the first time since 2001 that all four PATH lines operate seven days a week, the second installment in a sustained effort to improve weekend and off-peak service. In March 2026, weekend wait times on the Journal Square–33 Street line via Hoboken were reduced from 20 to 10 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., and weekday morning rush hour trains between Hoboken and World Trade Center began arriving every six minutes instead of every eight.

PATH Forward completion

The two-year $430 million PATH Forward program has been completed, including an overhaul of stations, rail cars, track and other infrastructure, including:

More than 15,000 feet of track replaced and three new rail switch systems installed.

Substantial upgrades to Hoboken, Exchange Place, Newport and Grove Street stations, including floors, tiles, ceilings and drainage and electrical systems, among other work.

Upgrades to rail cars, improving reliability.

Improved customer communications and support during service outages to accommodate extensive track and station work.

New unlimited TAPP passes

Effective May 4, unlimited 1-, 7- and 30-day passes will be available for purchase on the new TAPP Card. Paper SingleRide tickets will also be available for purchase from TAPP vending machines in stations, alongside the existing lineup of 10-, 20- and 40-trip products. PANYNJ notes passes and trips can be added online or at any TAPP vending machine in stations. SmartLink SingleRide tickets will no longer be available for sale as of May 4.

PATH will also end SmartLink unlimited pass sales in stations and on the SmartLink website for everyone except reduced fare customers on May 31 as part of the ongoing migration to the TAPP system. Reduced-fare customers can continue to purchase products on SmartLink until their migration is completed this summer. PATH will issue a fall 2026 date in the coming months by when all remaining SmartLink trips and balances must be used; SmartLink balances cannot be transferred to a TAPP Card. PANYNJ says more than 80% of riders currently use TAPP to access the PATH system.

ADA fare gate pilot

PATH is set to launch a pilot program this spring examining new fare gates as part of the agency’s campaign to reduce fare evasion throughout the system. The pilot program is launching this spring with the installation of new ADA-compliant fare gates at the World Trade Center station.

PANYNJ notes PATH has seen a rise in fare evasion in recent years, resulting in lost revenue for the agency. In addition to the ADA gate pilot, PATH is planning to replace its outdated network of 341 standard and ADA gates across its 13 stations. The Port Authority Board of Commissioners authorized a $3.5 million investment in planning for new gates and equipment at its March 2026 meeting.