PANYNJ’s Board of Commissioners authorize $3.5 million to replace PATH fare gates

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (PANYNJ) Board of Commissioners have authorized $3.5 million to begin planning for the replacement of PATH fare gates with modern next-generation equipment that the agency says will offer an improved customer experience and reduce fare evasion. According to the authority, PATH’s current fare gates are over 20 years old and struggle to meet the needs of PATH and its passengers.

The authority notes the authorization of $3.5 million will support the development of the project’s scope and technical specifications, preparation of a cost estimate for the project and the procurement process for the new equipment.

“PATH Forward and our recent service upgrades raised the bar for what riders can expect from this system,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Replacing these fare gates continues that work, giving every passenger the convenience and reliability they deserve from the moment they enter the system to the moment they reach their destination. This investment reflects our commitment to a PATH built on upgraded infrastructure, improved stations and seamless technology.”

According to the PANYNJ, PATH operates 341 standard and ADA-compliant fare gates across its 13 stations. The current gates have been in service for approximately 22 years, beyond the standard useful life of 15 to 20 years. PANYNJ notes the gates and their supporting infrastructure have become outdated for PATH’s needs, with frequent breakdowns and growing maintenance obligations. The authority says PATH has seen a rise in fare evasion in recent years, resulting in lost revenue for the agency and undermining the sense of equity for paying passengers.

“PATH has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past several years, from track and station upgrades through PATH Forward to the service enhancements we began rolling out earlier this month,” said PANYNJ Vice Chairman Jeffrey H. Lynford. “We’re looking to continue that progress with modern fare gates. This planning authorization sets the process in motion, and we look forward to bringing riders a system that works for them at every step in their journey, from the fare gate to the platform to the train.”

According to the authority, the new fare gates will be fully integrated with TAPP, PATH’s contactless fare payment system that allows riders to pay using contactless credit or debit cards, smart devices or the TAPP card. PANYNJ says that more than 75% of daily riders are now using TAPP since its introduction in 2023.

“Our current fare gates have been in service for more than two decades, well past their useful life, and it shows,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. “The new equipment will give us the tools to meaningfully address fare evasion, accommodate riders with varying needs and integrate fully with our new TAPP contactless payment system. This will be a direct upgrade to the daily experience of every passenger who walks through those gates.”

Planning work for the project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and last through the second quarter of 2027. The authority says the fare gate planning effort builds on significant recent momentum for PATH, as earlier this week, PATH began rolling out its most extensive service enhancements in decades as part of PANYNJ’s 2026-2035 Capital Plan.