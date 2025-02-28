PA: PRT reopens Downtown light rail service as track maintenance ends

Pittsburgh's Downtown light rail tunnels will reopen Friday, Feb. 28, following the completion of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's plinth refurbishment project.

The plinth project began in 2022 to replace the concrete beams that support train tracks and has prompted sporadic closures over the past three years.

Wood Street Station was closed during the final phase of construction that began earlier this month. Commuters had been taking a shuttle bus from Penn Station — a typically inactive stop on the Martin Luther King Jr. East busway — to Gateway Station to compensate for the closure.

Penn Station will return to inactive starting Friday, PRT said.

The plinth replacement was part of PRT's broader $150 million Light Rail Transit Investment Program, which also includes replacing the tracks in the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel and Mt. Lebanon Tunnel, among other projects.

The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel closed on Feb. 23 and will remain out of commission until October. Mt. Lebanon Tunnel is scheduled to be closed from April 2026 to Jan. 2027.

