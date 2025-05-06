NY: Area officials concerned about Amtrak repair schedule

Repairs to Amtrak train routes in New York City could have an impact on other routes, raising concerns among state and local leaders about reliable transportation this summer.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on Amtrak to reevaluate its plan to fully shut down the East River Tunnels as it undertakes its latest rehabilitation project and consider shifting instead to a ‘repair in place’ method — with construction happening during nights and weekends — to maintain normal train schedules.

Amtrak plans to temporarily delay the tunnel closure while maintaining service cuts that disproportionately impact Empire Service riders. In a letter to Amtrak, Hochul urged the company to re-examine its plans and take innovative steps to mitigate impact to passengers.

“While I continue to be supportive of the efforts to rehabilitate the East River Tunnels, the decision to maintain service cuts amidst this latest delay — and backtracking on public commitments to increase capacity during the shutdown — shows a disregard for Empire Service passengers,” Hochul said.

“Enough is enough. It’s far past time for Amtrak to put its passengers first, take a hard look at its construction plans and ensure access to reliable train travel throughout this key corridor.”

Empire Service

Empire Service is supported by the New York State Department of Transportation and carried more than two million passengers in FFY 2024, setting all-time records for ridership and revenue.

Last year, Amtrak announced the decision to reduce service by two daily round trips between Albany and New York City and implemented additional operational modifications to the Maple Leaf and Adirondack lines while it undertakes a rehabilitation of the East River Tunnels which flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Hochul has expressed support for the project and its aim to address a state-of-good repair backlog on the Northeast Corridor, but has been vocal in her opposition to plans that have caused Empire Service trains to receive a disproportionate share of impacts to schedules.

That opposition led to an agreement between Amtrak and the NYSDOT for the restoration of nearly all of the trains that had been temporarily suspended in advance of the tunnel closure. Part of the agreement included a commitment to add additional coach cars to other Empire Service trains in order to further mitigate the disruption to passengers.

Amtrak has since cast doubt on that commitment in order to redistribute rolling stock while Horizon fleet passenger cars are removed from service to address corrosion issues. Governor Hochul has also expressed concern that significant risks to Long Island Rail Road service posed by a total shutdown remain unaddressed.

With Amtrak soon to be under new leadership, New York State believes now is the time for the planned ERT shutdown to be thoroughly re-examined. There is ample local and international precedent for the ‘repair in place’ method, which could simultaneously permit maintaining existing daytime trips while reducing the risk of major service disruptions.

Amtrak service has been disrupted in the North Country several times since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and local officials are concerned about more possible interruptions for travelers.

No More Disruptions

“Disrupting our passenger rail service between Montreal and New York along with other service south of Albany seems to have become almost a rite of spring for Amtrak,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.

“We had called for the removal of the Amtrak CEO based on several years of gross mismanagement of the Adirondack. He was prompted to resign last month and we hope that with advocacy by the governor, Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik, Sens. (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand, and several of our state legislators, we may see a review of these service disruptions with a view toward lessening the impact.”

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D- Chateaugay Lake) said he was, “sick and tired of delays and shutdowns from Amtrak.”

“Every time it feels like we have made progress, we find ourselves again fighting the same fight to keep passenger rail services in the North Country,” Jones said.

“As we approach the busier tourism season, we need to make sure that the Adirondack line stays in service so that visitors have the option to take the train to our region and locals have the option to use it for their travels as well. To make sure the North Country has access to passenger rail, I will continue to work with state and local leaders to express the importance of keeping the Adirondack line and other lines across the state in service.”

