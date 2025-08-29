MBTA begins fare gate installation at Boston’s South Station

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has begun the installation of new commuter rail fare gates at South Station with the goal of the gates being in service by the winter. This follows the introduction of fare gates at North Station in 2022.

“Installing fare gates at South Station, our busiest station, will help ensure fares are appropriately collected. These fares support our operations budget and are important to continuing the delivery of safe, reliable and more frequent rail service,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The public has a right to expect us to do our part and to ensure revenue is collected. These gates, including fully accessible ones, are another step towards delivering a best-in-class transportation system that the public deserves.”

The gates will replace platform ticket checks and create a more consistent fare-paying experience for passengers across transit modes. The agency says the design and configuration of the fare gates was developed with riders' needs in mind and builds on the lessons learned during the implementation of gates at North Station, where passengers have tapped tickets or passes 14 million times since the gates opened. The agency also notes the design follows industry standards and global best practices in fare collection.

The South Station fare gate layout features 40 gates installed around the concourse area, including 11 wider, accessible gates that allow sufficient room for wheelchairs, scooters, bicycles, luggage and strollers.

Construction will be staged to ensure riders can access their trains. As each section is completed, that area will reopen before the work moves to the next section of the concourse.

Once the fare gates are operational, riders will notice the following fare collection changes: