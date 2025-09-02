Trillium Rail Partners selected for Metrolinx’s Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx chose Trillium Rail Partners to deliver the stations, rail and systems for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, culminating in a signed Development and Master Construction Agreement with Metrolinx.

The Trillium Rail Partners team includes:

Applicant leads: Amico Major Projects Inc., Alberici Constructors, Ltd. and Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

Design team: WSP Canada Inc.

Construction team: Amico Major Projects Inc., Alberici Constructors Ltd. and Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

The team was selected following an evaluation of proposals. The agency says the selection of Trillium Rail Partners is the result of an open, fair and competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness monitor.

The Development and Master Construction Agreement marks the start of the development phase, part of a progressive design-build procurement model. The agreement enables Trillium Rail Partners to begin construction of early works and to collaborate with Metrolinx to further develop the design scope, risk allocation and pricing of various elements as part of the development phase.

The scope of work for the project’s stations, rail and systems package includes design and construction of seven stations and installation of rail and systems for the 9.2-kilometer (5.7 mile) extension and works at the existing Mount Dennis Station to connect the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension with future Line 5 Eglinton light-rail transit service.

The overall Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project is being delivered through various Public-Private-Partnership, progressive design-build and traditional procurement contracts.