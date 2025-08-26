PSTA, city of Clearwater break ground on new Clearwater Station

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and the city of Clearwater, Fla. broke ground on the new Clearwater station after more than a decade of planning.

The new transit center is being built on two acres at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue, directly adjacent to the new city hall and the Pinellas Trail. When complete in late 2026/early 2027, the Clearwater Station will replace the Park Street Terminal built in the 1980s. The new facility will be twice the size, fully ADA-compliant and designed to serve more than 2,300 riders daily, including modern electric buses.

“Today has truly been years in the making, and I am proud to say we are finally not just breaking ground, but breaking barriers into a new future that will connect people, places and possibilities,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “Clearwater Station will be a gateway to opportunity, to community and to a more connected future.”

The groundbreaking brought together city, county, state and federal leaders to celebrate what the agency says is widely seen as one of the most important transit investments in Pinellas County in decades.

“Clearwater Station will complement the investments we’re seeing all across our city from Coachman Park and The BayCare Sound to new affordable housing and our soon-to-open city hall,” said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. “This beautiful new hub will not only connect people to jobs, services and opportunities, but also make Clearwater an even stronger destination for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

The new Clearwater Station will feature:

Connections to multimodal services including Uber, Lyft, and PSTA Access.

Covered bike racks and pedestrian-friendly amenities.

Retail space and a coffee shop.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solar panels.

Real-time arrival and departure information.

The agency notes the project is made possible through a $20 million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, with additional funding from the city of Clearwater, the Florida Department of Transportation, Forward Pinellas and PSTA.

Construction will be led by Kokolakis Construction, with design by CDM Smith and HDR.