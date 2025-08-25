Moreno Valley/March Field station upgrades reach completion

STV has completed the $38 million Moreno Valley/March Field Metrolink station improvement project on the 91/Perris Valley Line (PVL).

The company says the upgraded station is a critical step toward expanding commuter rail service in one of the fastest-growing regions of the country. Upgrades include the addition of a second platform and extending the original platform from 510 to 680 feet to accommodate Metrolink’s standard eight-car train length—improving capacity from six-car train length , as well as operational flexibility for peak-period and reverse-commute service. The project also included the rehabilitation of 2.7 miles of adjacent track to enable bi-directional service through the station as the first phase of a planned nine-mile double-track corridor designed to enhance long-term service reliability and increase train frequency within Riverside County, Calif.

“By expanding capacity and improving reliability in Moreno Valley, the upgrades help ease commute times and connect residents to opportunity and supports cleaner, more sustainable growth,” said STV Vice President and Engineering Director Andy Sokol. “It’s been an honor to partner with [Riverside County Transportation Commission] (RCTC) and Metrolink on a project that will help unlock the Perris Valley Line’s full potential, spurring smarter growth and better mobility across the region.”

The company notes Moreno Valley residents face some of the longest daily commute times in the country and the Southern California region as a whole, spending an average of 70 minutes commuting each day. The Riverside–San Bernardino, Calif. metro area continues to grow, with a projected population increase by 57% to 7.4 million people by 2060. By expanding commuter rail options and shifting more trips from cars to rail travel, the project supports RCTC’s goals to ease congestion on Interstate 215, improve regional economic connectivity and improve air quality. The upgrades are also part of Metrolink’s Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion program (SCORE), which will enhance the Metrolink system in preparation for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics Games in Los Angeles.

STV says it has played a central role in the development of the 91/Perris Valley Line since its inception, working alongside Metrolink and the RCTC to deliver the 24-mile PVL extension that opened in 2016, including the original design of the Moreno Valley/March Field Station and three others along the route. STV also provided design services for RCTC’s Riverside Downtown Security Operations Control Center, which oversees the Metrolink system in Riverside County.