Toronto government approves plan for more urban density around 120 transit stations

The Ontario government approved a plan that allows for an increase in building height and density near 120 Toronto-area transit stations.

The provincial government says these amendments to Toronto’s official plan, developed in consultation with city of Toronto officials, allow for greater density and taller buildings near transit, making it possible to build over 1.5 million more homes throughout the city over the next 25 years, while also creating jobs and attracting investment. These changes also align new home building with Ontario’s investments in new and expanded transit throughout Toronto to help people get around more conveniently than ever before.

“I commend [Toronto] Mayor [Olivia] Chow for partnering with us on a bold, shared vision, one where more people can work, live and raise their families right here in Toronto,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack. “The changes we are announcing today, along with our government’s latest legislation, are vital steps in our plan to protect Ontario’s future by getting shovels in the ground and building homes faster to meet the needs of our growing population.”

These amendments to Toronto’s official plan, made in collaboration and consultation with the city, will help more people find a home they can afford and will reduce gridlock in the city by making it more convenient for people to use transit. In the face of U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, the government says these changes will also drive economic growth in Toronto by creating tens of thousands of jobs in construction and the skilled trades.

“Toronto needs more affordable housing,” Chow said. “We are tackling the housing crisis by cutting red tape to build more homes near transit to support our city’s growth. By building near transit stations, we are providing new residents with convenient and reliable transit options—ultimately getting drivers off the road, reducing gridlock and getting Toronto moving. Thank you to the provincial government for your partnership as we build for the future in Canada’s largest city.”

The government says these changes are part of its plan to protect Ontario in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty by leveraging a C$200 billion (US$144 billion) investment in transit and infrastructure over the next decade. As part of this investment, in June, Ontario awarded C$67.2 million (US$48.5 million) to the city of Toronto through the second round of the Building Faster Fund, which provides funding to municipalities that achieve at least 80% of their provincially designated housing targets.