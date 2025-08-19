CTDOT requests proposals to redevelop Stewart B. McKinney Stamford Transportation Center

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) released a request for proposals (RFP) on Aug. 14 for the redevelopment of the Stewart B. McKinney Stamford Transportation Center (STC).

The agency says interested development teams are invited to submit proposals by the deadline of Dec. 5, 2025. CTDOT plans to select up to two development teams and execute pre-development agreements by Feb. 27, 2026.

“Redeveloping the Stewart B. McKinney Stamford Transportation Center is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a vibrant transit hub that meets Stamford’s growth and the evolving needs of travelers,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “By reimagining this property, we can deliver new housing, enhanced transit amenities and commercial and retail spaces that will serve residents and visitors for decades to come.”

The agency says the 11-acre STC site, currently serving over 5.5 million annual rail and bus passengers, is in need of comprehensive upgrades and reconfiguration to meet the demands of a growing population and future transit expansions, including anticipated service increases from Metro-North Railroad and Amtrak. CTDOT says its vision is to create a world-class transportation center that improves connectivity, accessibility, safety and user experience while fostering economic growth and sustainability.

The agency’s key goals for the redevelopment include replacing, relocating and repurposing facilities within the station area to optimize long-term growth, incorporate pedestrian-friendly and ADA-compliant designs and integrate smart parking and energy-efficient systems.

CTDOT seeks proposals that blend transit improvements with mixed-use development, with a minimum private development program of 440,000 gross square feet. Preferred transit-oriented developments include primarily multi-family residential buildings with retail or a diverse mix including commercial, office, hotel or civic uses.

Developers interested in responding to the RFP may review full details and submission requirements on the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services CTSource Bid Board (Project Solicitation Number STCTOD8.14.25) and contact CTDOT for further information.