Minneapolis Blue Line extension project receives federal environmental approval

An extension project for the Blue Line light rail in Minneapolis, Minn., has received federal environmental approval, allowing for the final design and construction while supporting the surrounding community during the process.

The Federal Transit Administration signed the Amended Record of Decision for the Blue Line Extension’s Supplemental Final Environmental Impact Statement (SFEIS), concluding years of comprehensive environmental review and community engagement.

This federal action also allows for the project to include groundbreaking measures to support residents and businesses before, during and after construction of the line:

$5 million business support program : Construction-impacted businesses will be eligible for up to $30,000 each in rent assistance, helping maintain economic stability during the multi-year construction period.

: Construction-impacted businesses will be eligible for up to $30,000 each in rent assistance, helping maintain economic stability during the multi-year construction period. $5 million community investment fund: This program will provide funding to community-serving organizations for things like rent and housing cost assistance, specifically designed to help existing residents remain in their neighborhoods.

“This is the first time this type of support for residents and businesses impacted by construction has been included in a major project in Minnesota,” said Hennepin County Board Chair Irene Fernando. “The Blue Line Extension will connect thousands of people to new opportunities to work, go to school and access healthcare. It is a generational investment in communities where many people rely on transit to get where they need to go every day.”

Additionally, the environmental documents outline strategies to address other environmental, economic and social impacts and opportunities of the Blue Line Extension, including things like noise and vibration, parking, property impacts and more.

"This milestone represents a significant investment in our region's future," said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle. "It brings us closer to advancing our regional transit vision to create jobs, improve mobility and strengthen communities."

The council says the public engagement process will launch this fall to inform the development and design of these community support programs, ensuring maximum benefit for residents and businesses once a Full Funding Grant Agreement is awarded.

The Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County says they continue to work closely with federal partners to advance the project toward construction while maintaining a community-focused approach.