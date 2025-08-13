HART breaks ground on CCGS segment of Honolulu rail project

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the Ka‘ākaukukui Station in Kaka‘ako, Hawaii, on Aug. 11 to mark the start of construction on the next phase of the project, the City Center Guideway and Stations (CCGS) segment.

“Today marks a major milestone in our journey toward a better connected and accessible Oʻahu,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Breaking ground on the third segment of Skyline is not just about building the infrastructure to bring the rail system into the downtown area, it’s about laying the foundation for the future of this island and developing sustainable transportation alternatives to serve neighboring communities.”

HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina added, “Mahalo to all of our partners and HART staff who have worked so hard to make this project possible. We’ve got to this point through cooperation and perseverance, and we will use that same approach to overcome the challenges that lay ahead to deliver this project within budget and on schedule for the taxpayers of Honolulu. I couldn’t be more excited to put shovel to ground on this next phase of the Honolulu rail project, a critical step toward bringing Skyline further into urban Honolulu.”

The CCGS segment of the project includes the construction of six rail stations and approximately three miles of elevated guideway beginning near the Kahauiki Station and ending at the Ka‘ākaukukui Station, which will be located just east of the intersection of Halekauwila Street and South Street. CCGS construction is expected to be complete by 2030. According to HART, the initial phase of construction includes drilling shafts for the columns that will support the guideway, beginning in the Iwilei area.