SEPTA completes critical track work on trolley tunnel under Schuylkill River.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has completed critical track, power and signal maintenance, replacing worn track and overheard contact wire, clearing drains, cleaning platforms, removing graffiti, painting and performing lighting upgrades on the trolley tunnel under the Schuylkill River as part of the agency’s 2025 trolley tunnel closure.

SEPTA says the work prepares the agency for trolley modernization, as it upgrades its vehicles and infrastructure for a 21st century light-rail system. According to the agency, trolley modernization will re-imagine one of the nation’s largest—and oldest—light-rail networks to improve transit accessibility, capacity and reliability. This project is a key part of SEPTA’s plan to create a seamless transit network that empowers everyone in our region with safe, reliable and accessible mobility choices.

During the 30-day closure, SEPTA upgraded the tunnel’s electric system in preparation for new, fully-accessible trolleys, making the lines ADA compliant. The agency also replaced worn track. Overhead contact wire improves reliability by reducing delays and bottlenecks caused by aging infrastructure. Crews performed tests and maintenance work on the entire tunnel signal system, including intensive maintenance work on select switches.

Better customer experience for riders

SEPTA notes cleaning platforms, clearing drains, removing graffiti, painting and performing lighting upgrades improves the customer experience. The agency says customers will also notice no farelines/turnstiles at 19th Street Station and 22nd Street Station. Customers will now tap when they board the trolley.