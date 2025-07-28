Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension opening moved up to winter 2025

The Sound Transit Board approved plans that will support an earlier than expected opening of the Federal Way Link Extension, now projected to begin operating as soon as winter 2025. Sound Transit notes that as final testing and commissioning gets underway on the 1 Line extension from Angle Lake to Federal Way, work continues to open the Crosslake Connection on 2 Line in early 2026 as expected. The agency says the phase approach will enable both projects to successfully open as soon as possible.

“Sound Transit is proving its ability to assess the way projects are progressing in real time and pivot quickly to provide people throughout the region with more transit options,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “This resequencing of opening dates reflects the actual status of each of the projects and allows us to continue moving them both forward in the most efficient way possible.”

The Federal Way Link Extension will add nearly eight miles to the regional light-rail system via mostly elevated tracks between the cities of SeaTac and Federal Way, Wash. According to Sound Transit, the project includes three new stations in Kent Des Moines near Highline College, Star Lake and downtown Federal Way. The project has nearly completed system integration testing and is ready to move into the pre-revenue testing phase. Sound Transit notes that live wire testing, the second phase of system integration testing, is scheduled to start on the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge this month as planned.

“I'm excited to see the Federal Way Link Extension open ahead of schedule, bringing light rail to Kent, Des Moines, Star Lake and downtown Federal Way,” said Sound Transit Board Vice Chair and King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “Like the Eastside starter line, this early opening is another success in delivering transit to riders more quickly. Next up: completing the connection across the I-90 bridge and linking East King County to the rest of the system, which we remain fully committed to opening without further delay. Today's announcement is another big step to building a fast, frequent, reliable transit network that helps more people get to more places.”

Sound Transit Board Vice Chair and Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello added, “We’re glad to see the Federal Way Link Extension bringing light rail closer to people traveling to and from Pierce County. The sooner we expand our regional transit network, the sooner people can connect to jobs, housing and recreation opportunities throughout the Puget Sound.”

The agency says the full 2 Line will be completed with the opening of the 1-90 segment of East Link, which will add the Mercer Island and Judkins Park stations to the 2 Line and connect to the 1 Line at the International District/Chinatown Station in downtown Seattle.

“Sound Transit is constantly exploring creative ways to deliver our projects sooner while ensuring a safe and reliable system,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “Opening projects when they are ready makes the best use of agency resources and best serves the people who use transit to get where they need to go every day.”