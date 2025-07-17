Three students to document construction on CTA’s Red Line Extension project through summer internship

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will allow three students from Corliss Early College STEM High School in Chicago to document the early stages of construction on the 5.5-mile Red Line Extension (RLE) project through an internship program with the CTA and its construction management contractor REDefine Southside Partners Joint Venture (RSP-JV). CTA notes two students are 2025 graduates and the other is a rising senior. All three are licensed commercial drone pilots.

The internship marks the second year of a partnership between Chicago Public Schools (CPS), CTA and RSP-JV that brings real-world STEM experiences to CPS high school students directly in their community. CTA notes that Corliss is located in the Pullman neighborhood, which is within the project footprint and offers a drone certification program where students gain the skills and credentials to become licensed commercial drone pilots.

“CTA is more than just a bus and rail system. We provide opportunities for the people in the communities we serve to learn and grow,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “Through our ongoing partnership with Chicago Public Schools, we are engaged in a one-of-a-kind and exciting initiative for area students to use their talents by working on a historic project within their community.”

Through this paid internship, Corliss rising senior Nahumy Inguez, who earned her Federal Aviation Administration certification at 14 years old, along with Corliss graduates Matthew Melvin and Deangelo Willis, will capture drone footage of the current site conditions and will track changes throughout the project. They’ll work closely with engineers, construction managers and planners to understand the full scope of the project while gaining exposure to industry software, career pathways in transportation and infrastructure and project management fundamentals.

“We’re not just preparing students for future careers, we’re inviting them to shape the future of their communities,” said CPS Interim Superintendent CEO Macquline King, Ed.D. “This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when education, public investment and opportunity intersect. These students are proving what’s possible when we invest in talent and trust our young people to lead.”

RSP-JV Deputy Construction Manager Justin Elliott added, “REDefine Southside Partners Joint Venture is excited to be part of the Corliss High School drone pilot internship program for a second year. We look forward to the contributions of these exceptional students and the opportunity to teach them about construction management, engineering and business.”

CTA aims to continue the internship each summer throughout the life of the RLE project, which construction on the project is set to begin in 2026 and finish by the end of 2030.