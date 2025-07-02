Seattle Mayor Harrell signs new legislation to streamline permitting process for Sound Transit expansion to Ballard and West Seattle  

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has signed new legislation that will streamline the permitting process for Sound Transit expansion to Ballard and West Seattle.

The light-rail transit facilities land use code amendments legislation was adopted unanimously by City Council last month. The legislation is part of Mayor Harrell’s overall vision to safely and efficiently deliver light rail in Seattle and builds on an executive order issued in February 2025.

“Voters overwhelming approved the Sound Transit 3 expansion in 2016, and we have an obligation to deliver light rail on time and within budget,” Harrell said. “Seattle is fully committed to taking every available step to partner with Sound Transit and support this work, and this legislation to reduce permitting time is an important step forward. Light-rail expansion is a generational investment in our region’s future and the largest transit expansion happening in the country. We cannot – we will not – squander this transformative opportunity and let red tape get in the way of real progress.”

The new legislation amends the city’s land use code to simplify and streamline development standards and permit processes for the entirety of the Ballard and West Seattle light-rail projects, with a goal of cutting the permitting time in half, from the previous average of 240 days down to 120. The revised code develops comprehensive tree and vegetation management plans, improves accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, creates a more efficient appeals process and will sequence construction to keep people and goods moving.

“Sound Transit and the city of Seattle have taken an important step toward keeping the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions on track,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “This kind of collaboration benefits the entire region as we work to expand Link light rail.”

In addition to developing and passing this legislation, the city has also taken steps to improve organization with the new Office of the Waterfront, Civic Projects and Sound Transit, adding more staff in 2025 and 2026 and creating a four-year work plan to ensure a safe and excellent transit experience.

The Ballard Link Extension will add 7.7 miles of light rail connecting downtown Seattle to Ballard, with nine new stations, a second downtown transit tunnel and a Salmon Bay crossing. It is expected to be completed by 2039.

The West Seattle Link Extension will add 4.1 miles of light rail from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle, with four new stations and a bridge over the Duwamish River, projected to finish by 2032. An infill station at South Graham Street will add one new station on the existing 1-Line, projected to open by 2031.