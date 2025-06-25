NJ Transit begins next construction phase for Raritan River Bridge

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) kicked off the next phase of construction for the Raritan River Bridge on the North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL). The agency was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials to mark the groundbreaking on this next phase.

Crews will now focus on the construction and installation of the center span that lifts vertically to allow marine traffic to pass underneath and will replace the current 117-year-old swing bridge, which rotates open. The bridge connects rail traffic between Perth Amboy and South Amboy across the Raritan River.

"We are coming together in support of our shared mission to build a world-class transportation system, supported by safe, state-of-the-art and reliable infrastructure," Gov. Murphy said. "By breaking ground on the next phase of the Raritan River Bridge, we are one step closer to improving reliability and allowing trains to cross the river at much faster speeds—reducing travel time so commuters can get home in time for dinner or to help their kids with homework after school.”

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri added, “Breaking ground on the lift span of the new Raritan River Bridge brings us another step closer to a more modern and resilient transportation network. This significant investment is a testament to our broader strategy and commitment to modernize all of our aging infrastructure that ensures continued reliability and connectivity for our customers.”

The replacement bridge will be a vertical lift bridge, providing a new two-track movable span across the Raritan River, slightly offset from the original alignment, and linking back to the existing NJCL mainline tracks at its northern and southern ends.

NJ Transit says the current bridge has been in service since 1908 and was not designed to withstand the lateral forces due to ocean surges. The bridge suffered significant damage during Superstorm Sandy, including movement of the bridge deck out of its normal alignment due to ocean surges against the bridge superstructure and the impact of large, wave-borne debris bearing against the bridge girders.

After the storm passed, inspections revealed the damage, and train services and marine vessel operations were suspended until repairs could be made, resulting in no train service for a period of three weeks. NJ Transit says Superstorm Sandy clearly demonstrated the vulnerability of the bridge to extreme weather events.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a major milestone in NJ Transit's commitment to delivering safe, reliable and resilient infrastructure for the people of New Jersey,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Fran O’Connor. “The new Raritan River Bridge will not only strengthen a critical transportation link along the North Jersey Coast Line but also safeguard this essential corridor against future extreme weather events.”

The construction contract was awarded to Skanska Koch Inc of Carteret, N.J., in the amount not to exceed $444.4 million, plus five percent for contingencies for the construction of the lift bridge and flanking spans, communication, signals, overhead catenary and other associated site work.

The approaches to the new bridge, awarded under a separate contract in June 2020, are currently nearing completion. The overall replacement project is being funded in part through a more than $446 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Under a separate authorization, NJ Transit repaired the supporting piers of the current bridge to allow its continued use while a new bridge was designed and built.