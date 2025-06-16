Bay Area’s Link 21 Project advances as standard-gauge rail project

The Link 21 Program will move forward as a standard-gauge rail project as part of the California State Rail Plan following a vote of approval from the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Board of Directors. This move allows the program to the state to advance a series of projects while seeking federal funding. Link 21 will also be considered by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) Board on June 18, 2025.

At the core of Link21 is a new transbay passenger train crossing between Oakland and San Francisco that would transform train travel options in the Northern California Megaregion. BART says the decision to use standard-gauge tracks like most other inner-city and regional rail systems across the county, as opposed to BART’s unique broad-gauge tracks, will complement the state’s vision for a connected train network throughout the Bay Area, the Northern California Megaregion and ultimately the entire state.

Standard-gauge can accommodate modern, zero-emission passenger trains, and the new crossing will improve regional rail connections and build upon ongoing rail investments across Northern California. It also opens the door to compete for the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development (ID) Program to plan and fund future intercity passenger rail projects.

The day-to-day management of the Link21 Project will now be managed by CCJPA, in coordination with the State Transportation Agency. BART staff will continue to provide support, as will the other standard-gauge rail operators who could potentially operate through the new crossing and other train facility owners throughout the megaregion.

“This change will help ensure effective coordination and maintain momentum as the program moves into its next phase,” said CCJPA Managing Director Rob Padgette. “As the project progresses, CCJPA, BART and other key stakeholders will continue to collaborate to make sure Link21 contributes to the region’s long-term transportation and climate goals.”

Over the next several years, stakeholders will move forward with defining a proposed project for the new standard-gauge rail crossing between Oakland and San Francisco and advancing the environmental review, including identifying alternatives and outreach. A funding plan will be developed in concert with the state and federal government to advance Link21 and other related projects through the Corridor ID Program.

The Link21 Program is a generational transportation initiative that is called for in two separate Bay Area regional measures (Regional Measure 3 and BART Measure RR), the San Francisco Bay Area (Bay Area) long-term transportation plan (Plan Bay Area 2050) and the California State Rail Plan. This project is designed to enhance the passenger experience, expand rail capacity and contribute to the overall economic and environmental health of the Northern California Megaregion.