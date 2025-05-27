LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency selects Zephyr Rail for Ortega Siding Project

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency awarded Zephyr Rail a contract to provide preliminary engineering and design services for the Ortega Siding project in Carpinteria, Calif.

This project will help increase track capacity to support the growing demand for passenger rail service and improve reliability along the LOSSAN Corridor. Zephyr Rail will lead project management, civil and track design and UAV mapping services.

“We are honored to support LOSSAN in this important initiative,” said Zephyr Rail cEO Jackie Patterson. “Expanding capacity and improving infrastructure will make a real impact on rail service in the region.”

Zephyr Rail says the project reflects the company's commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective engineering solutions that strengthen transportation networks and serve communities.

“This project is a significant step toward more efficient and reliable service,” said Zephyr Rail COO Marc Cañas, who also serves as the project manager. “We’re proud to contribute our expertise.”