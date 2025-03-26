Alto, Cadence agree to contract for design and development phase of Alto rail project

Alto and the Cadence team have signed a contract for the tangible progress of the Alto high-speed rail project between Toronto, Ontario, and Québec City, Montreal. Alto notes the contract signing marks the beginning of the important design and development phase of the project.

Alto notes that with dedicated passenger tracks and peak speeds of up to 300kmh (186.4 mph), the Alto rail line will significantly reduce travel times—even halve it in some cases—between major cities in the Toronto–Québec City corridor. Through nearly 1,000 kilometers (621.4 miles) of electrified tracks, the network will help reduce intercity transportation's carbon footprint while transforming the user experience.

"The way in which a project is developed is as crucial as the project itself. In collaboration with Cadence, we are bringing together a unique group of experts, combining the expertise of a Crown corporation with the experience of a team of world-class private partners,” said Alto President and CEO Martin Imbleau. “The signing of the contract demonstrates our shared commitment to develop a high-speed rail network that will exceed Canadians' highest expectations."

Candence General Manager Daniel Farina added, "The members of Cadence are extremely proud to be working with Alto on this transformative project for the country's economy and communities. Our team brings unparalleled expertise in designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining complex rail projects around the world. We are committed to delivering a high-speed rail system that will redefine rail transportation in Canada and change the lives of millions of Canadians."

Alto says the phase now beginning will confirm the route, obtain the necessary environmental permits and acquire the necessary land for the project. It will also be used to pursue more concrete discussions with First Nations representatives and host communities. Alto notes the work will enable the cost, financial structure and timetable for the project to be established.

"As Canada's largest ever infrastructure project, Alto will connect more communities and Canadians and grow our economy,” said Canada’s Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland. “This is an exciting next step in the high-speed rail project, which will boost GDP by up to C$35 billion (US$24.5 billion) annually, create over 51,000 good-paying jobs during construction and unlock enhanced productivity for decades to come."