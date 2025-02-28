CTA releases final development plans for space under the new ‘L’ tracks

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has released its final development concepts for the open space under the new ‘L’ tracks between the Lawrence and Bryn Mawr stations, as part of the agency’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project.

The CTA says it has been working for more than a year with local residents, businesses and other stakeholders to develop design concepts for new public areas under CTA’s Red Line following the demolition of a century-old, 1.3-mile-long concrete embankment wall. The wall was removed as part of the RPM project, which has rebuilt Red and Purple line elevated track structure and is also reconstructing the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Red Line stations. The 10 blocks of open space are located under the new Red and Purple Line tracks between W. Lawrence and W. Ardmore avenues.

“CTA is pleased to move forward with our promise to build new Red Line track structures and four new, modern and fully accessible Red Line stations and at the same time have our project serve as catalyst for new, community-friendly development under the new ‘L’ tracks,” said Acting CTA President Nora Leerhsen. “The work we’re doing with the help of the local residents and businesses underscores our commitment to have transit enhance and improve the communities CTA serves.”

"The 48th ward deserves community spaces that are beautiful, safe and accessible to everyone,” said Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth. "This once-in-a-lifetime investment delivers on that and lays a foundation for our neighbors to keep creating the spaces, events and community connections that they want to see."

The CTA partnered with Site Design Group, a Chicago-based, nationally award-winning landscape architecture, urban design and architecture firm to guide the development of a block-by-block plan for the space.

Design plans include a pedestrian trail, dog parks, playground, fitness area, benches and flexible-use plaza space for community events. The CTA held multiple public meetings in 2024 to solicit ideas from the community on the types of amenities they wanted under the elevated tracks.

The CTA presented the design plans to the Edgewater and Uptown communities during two public meetings held Feb. 25, and Feb. 26. Block-by-block concepts can be found here.

The CTA notes construction of the community spaces is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2027.