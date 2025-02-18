Amtrak gathers private sector partners to discuss future rail projects and endeavors

Amtrak sat down with its partners representing construction, manufacturing, rail supply, engineering and other sectors to discuss industry trends pertaining to the agency’s current and future rail rebuild projects across America. Amtrak says its new era of rail will work to replace upgrade and repair iconic century-old bridges, tunnels, stations and other critical infrastructure assets.

The agency notes these structures date back to at least the early 1900s and were designed, built or opened primarily during the Presidencies of William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft.

Amtrak has also made plans to replace a majority of its train fleet. The agency notes its trains service 500-plus communities in 46 states and are nearly 40 years old on average, with some equipment dating back to Amtrak’s creation in 1971.

Amtrak says its plans to transform its rail line and vehicles will work to create “the largest boom in rail construction in company history”, putting thousands of skilled Americans to work and jump-starting American manufacturing.

Amtrak says its been making progress on its projects across multiple portfolios, thanks to strong partnerships with the private sector:

Introducing new trains across the country, including 111 modern trainsets and 125 high-powered locomotives in production, as well as an upcoming contract award to replace hundreds of long-distance railcars

Building new bridges and tunnels that will remove major bottlenecks, including breaking ground on a megaproject to replace the 151-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which Amtrak says opened when America’s 18th President, Ulysses S. Grant, was in office.

Advancing its station improvement program by improving accessibility at 380-plus stations across Amtrak’s national network, as well as restoring several major stations.

“As a long-standing, trusted partner of Amtrak, we applaud its continued investment into America’s infrastructure and economic development and are proud to be contributing to these modernization efforts through key projects including the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation and the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project,” says Skanska Executive Vice President, East, Michael Viggiano. “Amtrak’s visionary capital improvement program will modernize some of the nation’s most complex and critical transportation corridors, benefiting millions of Americans, while creating thousands of career opportunities that will drive economic growth on a national scale.”

Amtrak says it is also conducting important annual renewal work through its state-of-good repair program, which maintains tracks, signals, power and other important rail systems.

“Amtrak is an economic engine for companies small and large across the country, and Alstom is a case example,” said Alstom U.S. Chief Commercial Officer Scott Sherin. “Building the new Acela trains for Amtrak – the fastest trains in the country – supported over 1,000 jobs in 27 states. These trains are 95 percent Made in America with union labor and generated more than $510 million of work for 181 companies that supply the rail industry. Nearly half of this investment went to small manufacturers, in rural communities, that are the economic lifeblood of these small towns. Amtrak does not just connect America, its projects create jobs and lift local economies nationwide.”

Amtrak says its riders are wanting more out of its intercity passenger trains, noting the new presidential administration is strongly supporting the advance of Amtrak’s construction projects.

“For over five decades, AECOM has proudly partnered with Amtrak, playing a critical role in sustaining vital infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor,” said AECOM Regional Chief Executive, U.S. East and Latin America, Bane Gaiser. “As a trusted collaborator, we are excited to continue supporting Amtrak’s commitment to revitalizing America’s rail network. Our joint efforts on critical modernization projects like the Susquehanna River Bridge and Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Maryland and the Connecticut River Bridge are a testament to the transformative impact of strategic investment in passenger rail to empower America’s economy. Our nationwide network of professionals are proud to partner with Amtrak to help lead the charge in shaping the future of American transportation.”