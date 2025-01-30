CHSRA completes Fargo Avenue overcrossing project in Kings County

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has completed the construction of its Fargo Avenue overcrossing project and has opened it up to traffic in Kings County, Calif.

The overcrossing is east of State Route 43 and the city of Hanford in Kings County. Constructed by contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, it spans 205 feet long and more than 40 feet wide and will take traffic over the future high-speed rail lines. The structure is comprised of 15 pre-cast California Wide Flange girders, 1,086 cubic yards of concrete and more than 220,000 pounds of steel.

California high-speed rail project

CHSRA reports construction is progressing every day on its California high-speed rail project. There are currently 171 miles under design and construction from Merced to Bakersfield. More than 60 miles of guideway is completed and of the 93 structures needed, 50 are complete and more than 25 are under construction between Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

Earlier this month, the CHSRA announced the beginning of its railhead project in Kern County. The agency says construction of the railhead is a major step in the track and systems process and signifies the next phase of the high-speed rail program. It includes the installation of temporary freight tracks that will help transport materials needed to build the future electrified, high-speed rail tracks. The railhead project is possible due to the completion of Construction Package 4, which is comprised of 22 miles and 11 structures.

Since the start of high-speed rail construction, CHSRA says the project has created more than 14,500 construction jobs, mostly going to Central Valley residents.

CHSRA notes it has full environmental clearance on 463 miles of the high-speed rail program from the Bay Area to downtown Los Angeles.