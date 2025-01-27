City of Brampton welcomes Ontario’s rapid transit tunnel

The government of Ontario announced plans to extend the Hazel McCallion Line into the city of Brampton’s downtown core via a rapid transit tunnel. This construction project aims to provide fast, reliable and sustainable public transit while enhancing connectivity and supporting economic prosperity in the downtown core.

The planned four-kilometer (2.5-mile) underground extension will run from the Brampton Gateway Terminal to downtown Brampton, linking the Hazel McCallion Line to the heart of the city. This investment ensures seamless integration with Brampton Transit, Züm, GO Transit and other regional transit systems, providing residents and businesses with improved accessibility and convenience.

“By tunnelling the Hazel McCallion Line into downtown Brampton, we’re helping tens of thousands of daily riders connect seamlessly to world-class transit that will extend across the region,” said Government of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “As we continue building the Hazel McCallion Line, expanding GO service and building new roads and highways in the region, including Highway 413, we’re helping Brampton residents get where they need to go quickly and conveniently.”

The Hazel McCallion Line extension is expected to spur significant economic development in Brampton, including the creation of 47,000 new housing units and 17,000 jobs over the lifespan of this project. The project will prioritize connections to key destinations like the Brampton Innovation District and the downtown core, supporting the city’s long-term economic and urban development goals.

Key benefits for Brampton

Enhanced connectivity : The extension will connect downtown Brampton with major transit systems across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

: The extension will connect downtown Brampton with major transit systems across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Reduced congestion : By encouraging transit use, the project will ease traffic on Brampton’s busiest roads.

: By encouraging transit use, the project will ease traffic on Brampton’s busiest roads. Environmental sustainability : Clean, electrically powered light-rail vehicles will produce near-zero emissions, promoting greener transportation.

: Clean, electrically powered light-rail vehicles will produce near-zero emissions, promoting greener transportation. Economic growth: The improved transit infrastructure will attract businesses, residents and investment to the city’s core.

“This is a transformative moment for Brampton. The commitment from Premier Ford and the government of Ontario to fund the extension of the [light-rail transit] into our city—including a tunneled section into downtown—is truly a game changer. This is not only the largest undertaking in the history of our city but one that will fundamentally enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, drive economic growth, create jobs, accelerate housing and improve the quality of life for Bramptonians,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “It’s a bold step toward shaping a future where Brampton continues to thrive and flourish as a dynamic, modern city. We are excited to work alongside the province to bring this vision to life and build a better, more connected Brampton for generations to come.”

The city of Brampton notes the Hazel McCallion Line extension is part of the largest transit expansion in North America, with Ontario investing nearly C$70 billion (US$48.7 billion) over the next decade to modernize and expand public transit. Designated as a priority under the Building Transit Faster Act in 2024, the project will benefit from expedited approvals, ensuring timely delivery and value for taxpayers.