Groupe Porteur is awarded contract for Gatineau-Ottawa tramway project

Groupe Porteur has been awarded a professional, technical and multidisciplinary services contract for the Société de transport de l’Outaouais’s Gatineau-Ottawa tramway project, which comprises SYSTRA Canada, Egis and EXP. Groupe Porteur says this 24-kilometer (14.9 mile) tramway project will be an important link between downtown Gatineau and Ottawa, the capital city of Canada.

Groupe Porteur will be partnering with architectural firms Richez_Associés and Provencher Roy on this project to help transform urban mobility and forge sustainable connections between communities. Groupe Porteur will support the TramGO Project Office through all phases of the C$114 million (US$79 million) Gatineau-Ottawa tramway contract, including:

Technical and environmental studies

Procurement

Construction work supervision and commissioning tests



“We are deeply honored by the trust the Société de transport de l’Outaouais has placed in Groupe Porteur for this significant project,” said SYSTRA Canada Executive Vice President of Transit Samuel Derosiaux, “We will dedicate our most talented professionals to every phase of its delivery. Together, we are committed to offering citizens an efficient, sustainable and innovative transportation system that is perfectly integrated into the urban environment of the cities of Gatineau and Ottawa.”

Groupe Porteur says that it will work closely with its partners to ensure the project is navigated successfully to completion.

“In spring 2025, Groupe Porteur will hand in a work plan detailing all project deliverables and associated schedules,” said Egis Canada Chief Commercial Officer Jean Steenhouwer. “It will serve as the basis for the action plan of all future public consultations on the project.”

The technical and environmental studies for the 22 (13.7 miles) of 24 kilometers (14.9 miles) of the route on Quebec territory will also begin this spring.

“The Gatineau-Ottawa tramway is much more than just a transit project,” said EXP Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Guillaume Halde. “It embodies an ambitious vision of sustainable mobility, infrastructure modernization and development of the urban fabric. With Groupe Porteur, we are proud to be part of a project that will shape the future of this dynamic region. Behind this project stand a host of people—members of our multifaceted teams, including urban planning experts, whose greatest strength lies in their local roots.”

Highlights of the Gatineau-Ottawa tramway include: