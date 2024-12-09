Government of Ontario awards contract to EllisDon to begin platform reconstruction and installation of pre-manufactured shelters along future Northlander corridor

The government of Ontario has awarded a contract to EllisDon to begin platform reconstruction and installation of pre-manufactured shelters at train stops along the future Northlander corridor, marking another milestone in the province’s plan to bring back safe and reliable passenger rail service between Timmins and Toronto, Ontario.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is delivering on its promise to bring back the Northlander,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Northlander will not only bring safe and reliable transportation back to communities ranging from Muskoka to North Bay to Timmins, it will also help unlock the province’s full economic potential by supporting northern industries and resource sectors and improving access to good-paying jobs and essential services like health care and education.”

The construction contract covers platform reconstruction at stops in North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Kirkland Lake, Matheson and Cochrane. In each location, crews will install raised concrete platforms with improved accessibility, lighting and signage. According to the government of Ontario, the contract also includes the installation of pre-manufactured shelters at stops in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami. The government of Ontario says it will award a separate contract for the construction of Timmins-Porcupine station.

“Northern Ontario has always been a major contributor to our provincial economy, with potential for further growth in the years to come,” said George Pirie, MPP for Timmins. “By fulfilling our promise and bringing back the Northlander, our government is connecting the north to new economic opportunities and enabling improved access to services.”

The government of Ontario has also unveiled the new exterior design of the Northlander. The new fully accessible trains will feature built-in wheelchair lifts, mobility aid storage spaces, galley-style food services, Wi-Fi and fully accessible washrooms.

“The construction now taking place will ensure the Northlander stops are safe, reliable and welcoming for all passengers,” said Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans. “We are excited to see this work being delivered and to showcase the exterior design of the trainset. These are critical milestones as we prepare for the new era of the Northlander.”

Once reinstated, the Northlander will provide southbound service leaving from Timmins and northbound service leaving from Toronto four to seven days a week based on seasonal travel demands. There will be 16 stops in both directions.

In May 2024, the government of Ontario awarded three contracts to design and manufacture nine new Northlander station shelters, enhance rail safety and complete warning system upgrades.

The Northlander will enhance the government of Ontario’s integrated transportation network and advance work on the province’s draft transportation plan for the North.

In December 2022, the government of Ontario announced the purchase of three new trainsets as part of its plan to reinstate the Northlander. Siemens Mobility Limited is building the Northlander's new rail cars to meet the latest emission standards.