Gateway Development Commission issues RFQ for Hudson Tunnel Project

The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for its Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP) Package 3: the New Jersey Surace Alignment (NJSA) Project. GDC is seeking a single design-build contractor for the project. The NJSA Project involves building approximately 7,540 feet of above ground viaduct and berm trackway adjacent to the Northeast Corridor (NEC) that will enable the construction of new tracks connecting the existing NEC tracks in New Jersey to the entrance to the new Hudson Tunnel.

Responses to this request are due Jan. 14, 2025. After evaluating the statements of qualifications, GDC plans to shortlist entities and issue a Request for Proposals (RFP). Only shortlisted respondents will be eligible to submit a proposal.

“We have made incredible progress since we broke ground on the HTP last November. This RFQ marks the beginning of a move into a critical new phase of construction that will integrate the new tunnel into our existing rail network,” said GDC Acting CEO Patrick McCoy “Starting the procurement process for this project is an exciting milestone that reflects how far we’ve come in just one year of construction and keeps us moving full steam ahead.”

The scope of work for the NJSA Project encompasses designing and building new trackway infrastructure, including retaining walls, a new viaduct, bridges and an access road, as well as relocating overhead electric, gas and communication lines. This project does not include building new railroad systems, such as new track and signals. GDC will award the contract for that work via future solicitations.