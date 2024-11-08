California leadership commit to state-led study to plan future investments for long-term resiliency of LOSSAN rail corridor

Southern California transportation agencies are applauding state leadership, including the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin, for committing to a state-led study to plan future investments for the long-term resiliency of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) notes the LOSSAN rail corridor serves millions of passengers annually and faces challenges that demand both short-term stabilization efforts and long-term solutions. OCTA says the state’s involvement, as outlined in a letter received from Secretary Omishakin, reaffirms a commitment to address immediate issues while developing permanent solutions, including potential rail relocations in Orange and San Diego counties.

According to the authority, in his letter, Secretary Omishakin emphasized the importance of ensuring a “robust and reliable railroad in the long term,” noting the state will coordinate with the Federal Railroad Administration and regional partners to streamline project delivery and facilitate regulatory permitting support. The letter also highlighted CalSTA’s role in leveraging existing planning efforts to create a long-term strategic action plan for the LOSSAN corridor.

“We are grateful to Secretary Omishakin and the California State Transportation Agency for their leadership in this essential study,” said OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson. “OCTA looks forward to working closely with the state and continuing our efforts to stabilize and strengthen this vital rail corridor for southern California.”

The collaboration between CalSTA, OCTA, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro), San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (SDMTS), North County Transit District, Riverside County Transportation Commission, Southern California Association of Governments and San Diego Association of Governments represents a unified approach to securing the future of one of California’s most critical transportation assets.

“The LOSSAN Corridor is an essential part of our regional mobility infrastructure and I thank CalSTA for their commitment to the corridor’s resilience,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “The corridor passes through LA Union Station and the heart of L.A. and it’s a critical priority for [L.A.] Metro, as we look to improve Union Station and other stations along the route. We look forward to continuing to engage with CalSTA and other corridor partners on this study.”

“This study represents a significant investment in southern California’s regional transportation network, helping identify long-term solutions for the LOSSAN corridor,” said Sharon Cooney, CEO of SDMTS and chair of the California Transit Association. “I’d like to thank CalSTA and Secretary Omishakin for their support with this effort. Our entire transportation network will benefit from the knowledge gained.”