Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission selects consultant team led by HDR and HNTB to complete Step 1 for Eau Claire-Twin Cities Passenger Rail Project

The Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission has selected a consultant team led by HDR Engineering, Inc., including HNTB Corp., to complete Step 1 for the Eau Claire-Twin Cities Passenger Rail Project. Step 1, which features the scoping phase, will provide a roadmap for the region to begin rail planning activities and establish the scope of work, schedule and budget for the project.

This scoping work is the first phase in the Corridor Identification and Development Program (CID) established by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), with funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to identify and develop new and expanded passenger rail corridors across the country.

Earlier this year, the FRA awarded a grant of up to $500,000 to the commission to support scoping for the new service. Eau Claire County, a member of the commission, serves as its administrative and fiscal agent and in that capacity will receive and administer the award. The award marks a major milestone in restoring intercity passenger rail service between Eau Claire, Wis., and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., via Menomonie, Baldwin, Hudson and Washington County, Minn.

HDR and HNTB were selected through a competitive request for proposals process to lead the scoping effort. The commission notes the firms have a long history of collaboration on passenger rail projects and are working together on several FRA Corridor ID projects, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Milwaukee-Madison-Eau Claire-Twin Cities Corridor and the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Second Round Trip studies. Those studies are complementary to the Eau Claire-Twin Cities corridor planning.

FRA has also pledged additional non-competitive funding through the Corridor ID Program for subsequent planning and design phases. The future funding, along with state and locally sourced funds, will enable regional authorities, in collaboration with states, local communities and Tribal governments, to complete the service development plan and necessary environmental and engineering studies required to bring the project to fruition.

“After many years of strong community interest, this is a critical first step in bringing passenger trains to enhance the economy of our region. The commitment of federal funding to a pipeline leading to the creation of new corridors was always the missing element to move things forward,” said Scott Rogers, a commission member who has been designated as its project committee lead, as well as the vice president of governmental affairs at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and the chair of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition, a community group that has advocated for train service for the region.

The commission says the proposed Eau Claire-Twin Cities Passenger Rail Corridor will enhance transportation options for underserved communities and rural areas, connect growing population centers to jobs, healthcare, education and tourism, support station-area development and reduce road congestion. Additionally, the corridor will serve regional travel needs, providing residents of west central Wisconsin and the Twin Cities metropolitan area with greater access to critical services and opportunities.

The commission’s application also specifically seeks to establish a competitive process for selecting a train operator, pilot a direct access model negotiated track access agreement with Union Pacific, the host railroad, consider zero-emission equipment and ensure sufficient train frequency to provide travel convenience and activity to support transportation-oriented economic development in station communities.