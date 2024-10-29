SANDAG, Caltrans to launch construction of Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track project

San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) work crews will begin construction on the Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track project to add nearly a mile of new double track between the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad, Calif. The project will also call for the replacement of an 80-year-old wooden trestle bridge with a new modern, concrete double-track bridge designed to improve tidal flow for local wildlife.

Currently, the existing single track creates a bottleneck for trains traveling through the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) corridor, resulting in frequent travel delays for both passenger and freight trains. The addition of the second track will allow trains to continue traveling without slowing down or stopping, improving overall efficiency and travel time reliability.



Construction crews will begin to install steel pipes into the ground to provide the foundation needed to construct a temporary construction platform, parallel to the existing rail bridge. Once the temporary platform is constructed, crews will be able to safely replace the existing bridge with the new structure.



The project will also replenish South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad and nearby California Least Tern nesting habitat with up to 70,000-cubic yards of beach-quality sand over the next four years. Initial activities for the sand replenishment are expected to begin later this year. South Ponto State Beach will remain open during these efforts.



The majority of work is expected to take place Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., with occasional weekend work. During work hours, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent but continual noise from construction and Occupational Safety and Health Administration required vehicle backup alarms.



The $166 million project is fully funded by a combination of state and local funds, including TransNet, the regional half-cent sales tax for transportation administered by SANDAG. Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2028, with many construction activities pausing from April 15 to July 31 each year during the peak for the threatened and endangered California Least Tern nesting season.



The Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track project is part of Caltrans and SANDAG’s North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program, a 40-year vision to create a balanced set of transportation, environmental and coastal access projects that improve the quality of life for residents, create a stronger local and regional economy and enhance the coastal environment.