Miami-Dade Transportation and Public Works partners with Eaton to update Metromover electrical system

Eaton is working to help Miami-Dade Transportation and Public Works update its electrical system to support its Metromover mass transit system. The project is supported by Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding and is part of Miami-Dade County’s broader $153 million initiative to expand and upgrade the reliability of its automated train network. The project is expected to be completed by early 2025.

“The future of transportation is considerably more electric, and we’re excited to enable the large-scale infrastructure projects needed to make it happen,” said Igor Stamenkovic, senior vice president and general manager of electrical engineering services and systems division, Eaton. “By modernizing the existing energy systems to work smarter, safer and more resiliently, we’re helping Miami-Dade Transportation and Public Works prepare for the future in a timely and cost-effective manner by avoiding complete infrastructure overhaul.”

Eaton solutions will enable Miami-Dade Transportation and Public Works to monitor and manage its electrical systems to increase uptime and reliability. The company’s digitalization approach provides a better way to manage power, supporting insights into equipment health and notifications of potential issues before they result in downtime.

Eaton is supplying the transit authority with low-voltage air replacement circuit breakers and new motor control components to modernize 21 aging electrical substations. Eaton’s retrofit capabilities will help boost the electrical capacity, reliability and safety of the Metromover to support its planned expansion without significant cost or additional footprint required for complete substation replacement.