Metrolinx opens pedestrian bridge at Exhibition Station

Metrolinx has opened a new pedestrian bridge across the Exhibition GO rail corridor that will keep people moving during Ontario Line construction. This follows a summer of occasional bridge openings that helped ease congestion during major events at Exhibition Place, including Toronto FC games and the Canadian National Exhibition.

The bridge will continue to provide additional access between Atlantic Avenue and Exhibition Place during important Ontario Line construction and Exhibition GO station upgrades. Metrolinx also recently opened a new station entrance on the north side of the tracks on Atlantic Avenue, south of Liberty Street.

The new entrance – which opened to the public on Sept. 6, 2024 – connects to more than 40 meters (43.7 yards) of new, extended passenger tunnels and will serve as a seamless connection for Lakeshore West GO Train customers.

These new pedestrian links will also serve as direct connections between Liberty Village and Exhibition Place during construction, making it easier for local community members to enjoy attractions at Budweiser Stage and BMO Field.

Once fully built out, an expanded Exhibition Station will connect tens of thousands of people with Ontario Line and GO train services under one roof. A brand-new overhead concourse will be the end point for the 15.6-kilometer (9.7 mile) Ontario Line while continuing to serve as a vital stop on the Lakeshore West GO line. This new, fully accessible concourse will also give people a convenient pedestrian link between the north and south sides of the tracks.

Metrolinx estimates that roughly 12,100 people will pass through Exhibition Station during rush hour, with 6,300 expected to transfer to and from other forms of transit like GO trains and Toronto Transit Commission streetcars. This will ultimately help to reduce crowding at Union Station by 14 percent.