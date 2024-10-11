Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line Track Renewal Project progressing ahead of schedule.

Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line Track Renewal Project in Pennsylvania is progressing ahead of schedule, with the last day of replacement bus service now planned for Nov. 7, two weeks earlier than originally promised. Amtrak’s booking channels have been updated with the new schedules.

The project – which will deliver a smoother, more reliable ride for customers – began in March. It recently passed the 95 percent mark, with 43 track miles of rail replaced and 113,825 concrete crossties installed to date. Residual work will continue through overall project completion in December, with limited impact to customers.

Amtrak says the $122 million project between Lancaster and Harrisburg, Pa., would normally take approximately two years but the company says it has implemented an innovative approach with expanded track outage windows that have improved work efficiencies and reduced the duration of customer impacts.