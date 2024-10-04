Metrolinx begins construction on two new bridges in northern segment of Ontario Line

Metrolinx has begun construction on two new bridges in the northern segment of the Ontario Line, marking the start of work on the project’s final awarded contract. The bridges will carry Ontario Line trains across the Don Valley and through the Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park neighborhoods.

The future Don Valley Crossing will connect the underground portion of the line that runs beneath Pape Avenue to an elevated guideway that will run through Thorncliffe Park. At about 504 meters (0.31 miles) long and 38 meters (0.02 miles) tall at its highest point, Metrolinx notes it will be the first major elevated crossing of the Don Valley since the Leaside Bridge was constructed in 1927.

The future West Don Crossing will connect the elevated sections of the route between Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park as the line traverses the valley again. According to Metrolinx, it will be about 411 meters (0.26 miles) long in total and 36 meters tall at its highest point.

Signs of progress all around

The work on the Ontario Line includes:

Getting ready for major construction on the tunnel launch shaft at Exhibition Station. Tunnel boring machines will dig the first subway tunnels under Toronto, Ontario's, downtown core in over 60 years, laying the groundwork for a vital new transit line in the city.

Conducting major construction at all downtown station sites, including excavations at King-Bathurst, Queen-Spadina and Moss Park. Excavation work will also begin soon at Osgoode and Corktown.

Making major upgrades to the above-ground rail corridor where Ontario Line trains will run from the lower Don River and into Leslieville, including bridge construction and noise barrier installations.

Building the foundations needed to support the excavation of a new Ontario Line interchange at the existing Line 2 Pape subway station.

Preparing for major construction for the new Thorncliffe Park Station and the operations, maintenance and storage facility, where trains will be cleaned and maintained.

When complete, the Ontario line will bring 15 new subway stations to the city, running from Exhibition Place through downtown, making it faster and easier to travel within Toronto and beyond.