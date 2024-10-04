AECOM to serve as design partner to deliver Phase 1 of city of Edmonton, Alberta’s, Capital Line LRT Extension project

AECOM will serve as the design partner subcontracted to Capital Line Design-Build Ltd., a member of the Ledcor Group, to deliver Phase 1 of the city of Edmonton, Alberta’s, Capital Line South Light Rail Transit (LRT) Extension project. The project includes a 4.5-kilometer (2.8-mile) light-rail extension from Century Park to north of Ellerslie Road, two new stations and a light-rail vehicle storage and maintenance facility.

“We are excited to help realize this key infrastructure investment for the city of Edmonton, building on our multi-decade track record of delivering transformative urban light-rail projects,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global transportation business. “Our teams are industry leaders in tackling complex systems integration challenges for major transit expansions and we look forward to applying learnings from our global expertise to enhance one of North America’s busiest light-rail transit systems.”

AECOM will be responsible for infrastructure and systems design. The new line will be built along the west side of 111 St., with an underpass at 23 Ave., new bridges crossing Blackmud Creek and Anthony Henday Drive and new stations at Twin Brooks and Heritage Valley North. The project will also include a new operations and maintenance facility, with a separate contractor delivering a new fleet of light-rail vehicles.

AECOM’s previous work for the city of Edmonton includes developing a policy framework to integrate light-rail transit planning with land use activities, producing low-floor LRT design guidelines and updating their high-floor LRT design guidelines. More recently, the company served as the owner’s engineer supporting the Valley Line LRT project.

“We are thrilled to continue our close partnership with the city of Edmonton, supporting its commitment to expanding sustainable transportation options that meet increasing demand for urban mobility choices for residents, employers and visitors,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Our extensive transportation experience in Canada — including our award-winning work on Edmonton’s recent Valley Line project — positions us uniquely to deliver high-quality infrastructure design for the Capital Line South.”

The 27-kilometer (16.8-mile) urban light-rail line is being developed in two phases — Southeast and West — which run from Mill Woods in the southeast through downtown Edmonton to Lewis Farms in the west.