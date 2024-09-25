Balfour Beatty awarded $9 million to deliver next phase of San Diego’s, Park Boulevard at-Grade Crossing project

Balfour Beatty has been awarded approximately $9 million to deliver the next phase of the city of San Diego Park Boulevard at-Grade Crossing project.

Located near Petco Park and within the railroad right-of-way tracks of the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, San Diego and Imperial Valley Railroad and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, the new at-grade railroad crossing will provide a new vehicular roadway to connect Harbor Drive to Park Boulevard in downtown San Diego.

The rail project is part of a $27 million investment to accommodate one of the final pieces of public infrastructure for the ballpark. Balfour Beatty will execute demolition activities to remove existing tracks and overhead catenary systems (OCS) equipment. The team will also dispose of ballast and provide excavation and soil monitoring services. Additionally, Balfour Beatty will construct new railroad tracks and install OCS improvements and railroad signal infrastructure.

“Balfour Beatty will leverage our industry leading rail expertise, as well as our self-performance capabilities in the installation of specialty crossing and signaling systems, OCS modifications and construction of track material to deliver the next package of the Park Boulevard at-Grade Crossing project,” said Will Pfeffer, Balfour Beatty area operations manager in California “Our team will work with our client and industry partners in providing the essential infrastructure and systems to improve safety and transportation for travelers crossing over Harbor Drive to the Petco Park area.”

Balfour Beatty’s work is one of two packages a part of the Park Boulevard at-Grade Crossing project. The final package involves the construction of new roadways, irrigation, landscape, grade crossing protection equipment and traffic signal improvements. Both the crossing and railroad signaling systems will be tested and completed during this phase. The final package will be awarded after the construction activities for rail package one is underway.

With the contract fully executed, Balfour Beatty will begin construction on the Park Boulevard Crossing project’s rail package in fall 2024, with expected completion in summer 2025.