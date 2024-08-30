Valley Metro Board awards Construction Manager At Risk contract, nine artist contracts for Capitol Light Rail Extension.

The Valley Metro Board awarded the Construction Manager At Risk contract and nine artist contracts for the Capitol Light Rail Extension.

Southwest Transit Partners (STP), a Sundt/Stacy and Witbeck joint venture, has been selected as the Construction Manager at Risk for the project. STP will collaborate with Valley Metro, city of Phoenix, Ariz., project designers, Jacobs Engineering and PGH Wong Engineering, as well as the local community, to construct the 0.8-mile light-rail extension.

STP previously constructed Valley Metro 3.2-mile Northwest Extension Phase I in Phoenix and 1.9-mile Gilbert Road Extension in Mesa. Both firms were also involved in the construction of the original 20 miles of light rail that was completed in 2008.

The Valley Metro Board also awarded nine artist contracts for the Capitol Extension, many of whom are local. They are responsible for creating engaging artwork that reflects the character of the surrounding community.

The 0.8-mile route will connect to the current light-rail line at 3rd Ave. and Washington Street, head west on Washington Street, turn south on 15th Ave. and then return east on Jefferson Street, reconnecting to the existing light-rail system at 3rd Ave. and Jefferson Street. The extension will ultimately connect to the future I-10 West Extension. The route modification was implemented to comply with SB 1102, restricting light-rail's proximity to the State Capitol.

Valley Metro notes the 15th Ave. Loop route continues to serve a strong ridership base and creates an important connection to future expansions in west Phoenix. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2026.