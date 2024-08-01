  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Supplier's Directory
    1. Rail
    2. Infrastructure

    FRA Administrator Bose, FTA Regional Administrator Culotta visit NEC with Amtrak, NJ Transit

    Aug. 1, 2024
    Bose and Culotta’s visit builds on ongoing work by Amtrak, NJ Transit and FRA in northeast states to tackle the prior service issues following NEC disruptions in New Jersey and New York Penn Station in May and June 2024.
    Related To: Amtrak
    Amtrak
    FRA Administrator Rose, FTA Regional Administrator Culotta visit NEC with Amtrak, NJ Transit.
    FRA Administrator Rose, FTA Regional Administrator Culotta visit NEC with Amtrak, NJ Transit.

    On July 29, Amtrak Executive Vice President, Service Delivery & Operations Gery Williams led tours of Amtrak’s substation in Morrisville, Pa., and on its catenary car in Trenton, N.J., with Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose and Federal Transit Administration Regional Administrator Michael Culotta, along with New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit). The tours followed with a visit to NJ Transit’s maintenance yard.  

    Bose and Culotta’s visit builds on ongoing work by Amtrak, NJ Transit and FRA in northeast states to tackle the prior service issues and restore and improve reliability for commuters and travelers following Northeast Corridor disruptions in New Jersey and New York Penn Station that occurred in May and June 2024. 

    Amtrak's joint collaboration with NJ Transit is a holistic effort focused on both Amtrak infrastructure — including the electric traction system that powers trains, the catenary (the system of overhead power wires that are part of the electric traction system), signals and switches — and NJ Transit equipment, including the pantograph system that connects to the catenary and draws power for the train. 

    Amtrak
    Marc A. Hermann / MTA
    Governor Kathy Hochul, MTA Chair &amp; CEO Janno Lieber, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, and Amtrak Chair Tony Coscia at Penn Station on Monday, Jun 26, 2023 where they announced the plan to modernize the station was moving into preliminary design.
    FTA
    FTA Logo 01 5b4f88e96d480
    Federal Railroad Administration
    Fralogo 11071436