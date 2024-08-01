FRA Administrator Bose, FTA Regional Administrator Culotta visit NEC with Amtrak, NJ Transit

On July 29, Amtrak Executive Vice President, Service Delivery & Operations Gery Williams led tours of Amtrak’s substation in Morrisville, Pa., and on its catenary car in Trenton, N.J., with Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose and Federal Transit Administration Regional Administrator Michael Culotta, along with New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit). The tours followed with a visit to NJ Transit’s maintenance yard.

Bose and Culotta’s visit builds on ongoing work by Amtrak, NJ Transit and FRA in northeast states to tackle the prior service issues and restore and improve reliability for commuters and travelers following Northeast Corridor disruptions in New Jersey and New York Penn Station that occurred in May and June 2024.

Amtrak's joint collaboration with NJ Transit is a holistic effort focused on both Amtrak infrastructure — including the electric traction system that powers trains, the catenary (the system of overhead power wires that are part of the electric traction system), signals and switches — and NJ Transit equipment, including the pantograph system that connects to the catenary and draws power for the train.