DART to begin Silver Line testing July 22

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is set to begin testing on its Silver Line July 22. The agency will test everything that goes into operating the new rail service, including the vehicles, from the Shiloh Road Station past the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) Station to Coit Road. The purpose of the testing is to allow train operators to check the trains’ on-board mechanisms and systems while project engineers monitor the track and updated safety measures at each of the rail crossings.

The Silver Line trains will run the full route between the designated test points at various times of the day and look to avoid weekends and test runs at night, leaving open track for incoming freight traffic. Depending on the nature of the test, DART notes the trains may or may not make brief stops at the stations. There will be no passenger pick up during testing.

“We’ve been able to get exercise on the TRE tracks but now it’s time for us to see how the trains operate on their home turf,” said Trey Walker, DART’s vice president of capital design and construction. “We want to ensure everything is operating as it should and be able to catch any little thing that can improve safety and performance. The goal is to get to where people can start buying tickets and ride the Silver Line as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Silver Line is a 26-mile commuter rail that traverses seven north Texas cities (Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano) between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano, Texas. The alignment crosses three counties (Collin, Dallas and Tarrant) and will provide service to improve mobility and accessibility across the northern portion of the DART service area.

Designed and manufactured by Stadler in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Silver Line trains are powered by electric diesel multiple-unit-powered engines that meet strict Environmental Protection Agency standards. With seating for more than 230 passengers and updated amenities like multidirectional seats, overhead storage and internal CCTV cameras, the trains are similar to Trinity Metro’s TexRail vehicles, and will provide passengers a safe, quiet and comfortable ride.

Once in revenue service, the Silver Line will operate under a quiet zone ordinance throughout much of the segment between Plano and Richardson. The agency says quiet zones are established to limit noise, with trains only sounding their horns if there is something that will affect the vehicle’s passage on or near the tracks. During segmented testing, however, the trains will use their horns to warn of their passing at all rail crossings.

DART is more than 65 percent complete with the Silver Line project overall and to date has installed more than 120,120 linear feet of new railroad track along the corridor. Additionally, the four Silver Line Stations in Plano and Richardson are each more than 75 percent complete.

Segmented testing, which describes testing of the train and operating systems on a specific segment of the track on the project, is set to continue in the fall between the Knoll Trail Station in Dallas and Terminal B Station at DFW Airport. Segmented testing will wrap up in early 2025, with Silver Line trains running between the UTD and Knoll Trail stations. End-to-end testing of the entire Silver Line corridor is planned for summer of 2025.

DART Silver Line revenue service is scheduled to begin in late 2025 to early 2026.