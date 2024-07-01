Amtrak awards contract to O&G/Tutor Perini JV to replace Connecticut River Bridge

Amtrak will begin works on the replacement of the Connecticut River Bridge following the award of a construction contract to the O&G/Tutor Perini Joint Venture (JV). This comes on the heels of recent permit approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The 1,500-foot-long Connecticut River Bridge opened in 1907 and is one of several moveable rail bridges along the North East Corridor (NEC). It serves more than 50 daily Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela trains, CTrail Shore Line East service and various freight trains. The unreliability of the aging bridge, due to its failure to open and close consistently, results in cascading delays to rail and maritime traffic.

The new Connecticut River Bridge will improve reliability and reduce delays for Amtrak’s intercity services, Connecticut Shore Line East commuter service and freight operators along the Northeast Corridor (NEC), America’s busiest rail corridor. This is one of several passenger rail improvement projects in the State of Connecticut, including the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Devon Bridge and Walk Bridge replacement projects, among others.

The approximately $1.3 billion project is primarily funded by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), with a $826.64 million federal grant awarded by FRA. The remaining portion will be funded by Amtrak and the State of Connecticut.

"We appreciate the Biden-Harris Administration and FRA for the historic funding that has enabled this project and others along the NEC to advance from planning to construction, as well as Senator Blumenthal, Senator Murphy, Governor Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Transportation for their continued support and partnership," said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner.

Amtrak will construct a new two-track bridge to replace the existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, CT – roughly midway between New York City and Providence, R.I.

The new moveable bridge will be located immediately south of the existing moveable bridge, featuring modern track, signal, catenary, power, communication and other supporting rail infrastructure.

It is designed with a maximum operating speed of 70 mph, a 55 percent increase from the current maximum speed of 45 mph.

Maritime navigation and safety will also improve due to additional vertical clearance compared with the existing bridge.

“Investing in the future of rail in Connecticut is a no-brainer," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. "It makes life easier for travelers and commuters, boosts economic growth, creates good-paying jobs and helps fight the climate crisis. Thanks to funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this $1.3 billion investment to replace the aging Connecticut River Bridge will keep our railways safe, cut travel times and improve Amtrak’s rail service for Connecticut riders.”

This project is being delivered through a Design-Bid-Build contract. Design is 100 percent complete and construction is set to begin in late summer/early fall 2024.